Wayne Selden: Drops 28 points
Selden posted 28 points (9-20 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a block during Sunday's win over Iowa.
The 25-year-old tallied a season-high 28 points off the bench by shooting 70 percent from deep en route to the win. Selden has scored in double figures in all but one contest since joining the Lakers on Jan. 25.
