Selden (knee) remained inactive for Wednesday's game against Austin.

The 25-year-old has been out with a left knee injury since a Feb. 29 contest against Agua Caliente, when he recorded 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 37 minutes of action. A timeline for his return has not been made clear as the G League season has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

