Wayne Selden: Out with knee injury
Selden (knee) remained inactive for Wednesday's game against Austin.
The 25-year-old has been out with a left knee injury since a Feb. 29 contest against Agua Caliente, when he recorded 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 37 minutes of action. A timeline for his return has not been made clear as the G League season has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.