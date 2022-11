Selden agreed to a contract Sunday with Manisa Buyuksehir Belediye of the Turkish Basketbol Super Ligi, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Selden appeared in three games for the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, but he was unable to crack the regular rotation before he was ultimately waived last January. He'll now head overseas to compete in Turkey after failing to catch on with a new NBA team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.