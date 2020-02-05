Wayne Selden: Posts 17 points in win
Selden tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists during Saturday's win over Rio Grande Valley.
Selden came off the bench hot with a season-high 17 points, nine of which came in the first frame to help give the Lakers an early lead. The 25-year-old has been a solid force for South Bay since his Jan. 25 debut.
