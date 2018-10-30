Wizards' Chasson Randle: Returns to Washington
Randle has agreed to a contract with the Wizards, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Randle was released by Washington only a few weeks ago, but it appears they've changed their minds and will add Randle as the 14th man on their active roster. He hasn't seen the court in an NBA game since the 2016-2017 season with both New York and Philadelphia.
