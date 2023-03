Randle totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's win against the Texas Legends.

After being out the last two games for undisclosed reasons, Randle played a pivotal role in helping the Blue secure the win, leading the bench in points on a very efficient clip. Expect him to regain his spot in the starting lineup as one of the main scoring guards for Oklahoma City.