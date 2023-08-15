Randle is expected to sign a one-year deal with AEK Athens on Tuesday, Eurohoops.com reports.

Randle made his professional debut in 2015 with Nymburk, which plays in the top level of the Czech National League, and suited up for Real Madrid during the 2017-18 season, so this will mark his third stint in Europe. The Stanford product hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2020-21, but last year, the 6-foot-2 guard split time in the G League between the Grand Rapids Gold and Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 13.9 points, 2.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 26.9 minutes across 40 appearances (19 starts).