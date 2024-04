Omoruyi registered 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists across 23 minutes during Sunday's 132-122 loss to the Celtics.

Omoruyi had a career night in the Wizards' regular-season finale Sunday, coming off the bench to lead the team in scoring. Omoruyi played 10-plus minutes in each of the last seven games of the season and averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 15.6 minutes per game over that span.