Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Out again Friday
Omoruyi (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Omoruyi will miss a sixth straight game due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Heat.
