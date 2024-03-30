site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-eugene-omoruyi-wont-play-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Omoruyi (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Heat.
This will be the seventh game in a row on the shelf for Omoruyi. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Bucks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read