Omoruyi (ankle) totaled three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes Tuesday in the Wizards' 117-113 win over the Bucks.

Omoruyi wasn't particularly effective in his return from a seven-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, but the injury-plagued Wizards were likely just happy to reclaim some health in the frontcourt. With Washington listing Marvin Bagley (knee) and Richaun Holmes (toe) out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Omoruyi could be in store for a larger role in the second leg of the back-to-back set.