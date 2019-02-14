Green generated 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

After two-straight awful performances in which Green scored just 4 total points in 37 minutes of play, the veteran forward rebounded to a more typical line. Since the start of the year, Green's eclipsed 15-points in 12-of-21 contests and has improved his consistency compared to years past. Although Green sometime struggles with streaky shooting, he's worth a look in standard formats as he's averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 threes in 27.6 minutes per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three and 89.9 percent from the line.