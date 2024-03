Davis had eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 22 minutes during Sunday's 130-104 loss to the Celtics.

The Wizards are shorthanded at the moment, so guys like Davis and Jules Bernard could find more opportunities going forward. The Wisconsin product has had a tough season overall, hitting 35.5 percent from the field and 24.0 percent from beyond the arc.