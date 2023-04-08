Davis amassed 16 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 114-108 victory over the Heat.

Davis got another start with the Wizards shutting down the likes of Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) following their elimination from the playoff race. The 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is beginning to show what he can do when given consistent playing time, as he has cleared the 30-minute mark in four straight games while surpassing the 15-point plateau each time. He's also scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances.