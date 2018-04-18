Scott tallied 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors.

Scott has now shot 70 percent in each of the two postseason games this year, proving he can provide points off the bench when called upon. While he didn't attempt a three in Game 1, he connected on four in Game 2, which shows his versatility scoring the ball, but besides that, he doesn't provide much help on the boards for a forward against a well-built Raptors squad.