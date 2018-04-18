Wizards' Mike Scott: Collects 20 points off bench Tuesday
Scott tallied 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors.
Scott has now shot 70 percent in each of the two postseason games this year, proving he can provide points off the bench when called upon. While he didn't attempt a three in Game 1, he connected on four in Game 2, which shows his versatility scoring the ball, but besides that, he doesn't provide much help on the boards for a forward against a well-built Raptors squad.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....