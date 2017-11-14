Wizards' Mike Scott: Leads bench with 15 points
Scott supplied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and five rebounds across 26 minutes during a 110-92 win over the Kings on Monday.
Scott put up a season-high 15 points and three three-pointers in the blowout win. He been a solid bench performer so far this season, and especially lately, as he has scored in double figures in five of his last nine outings. Scott won't provide owners much other than low-end points and a few three-pointers.
