Wizards' Otto Porter: Expected to see around 30 minutes
Coach Scott Brooks commented Tuesday that he anticipates Porter playing roughly 30 minutes against the 76ers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Porter will come off the bench again Tuesday, but the minutes restriction he's been under for the last three contests will be lifted. The Georgetown product played 24 minutes in Sunday's game against the Thunder, but all indications are that number will nudge closer to 30 on Tuesday.
