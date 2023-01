Carey notched 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in Friday's 104-101 win over Grand Rapids.

Another game, another double-double for Carey. Capital City's main two-way threat this season, the big man continues to produce and should remain one of the team's go-to players as the season progresses. He's averaging 20.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the campaign.