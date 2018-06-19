2018 Outlook: Ameer Abdullah

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions

Ask yourself why you'd want to draft Ameer Abdullah. Are you expecting him to finally break out after three uneventful seasons? Are you hoping to catch lightning in a bottle with a guy who has maxed out at 780 total yards and five touchdowns? The Lions have had a hard time trusting Abdullah on offense -- five career games with 15 or more carries is proof of that. They also haven't committed to him as a pure passing downs back -- he has three career games with four or more receptions. They added rookie Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount to help buoy the run game, especially at the goal line, and they still have Theo Riddick as their better receiving running back. So what role is left for Abdullah? Water boy? Cleat cleaner? Mascot? Save yourself the headache and do not draft Abdullah.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...