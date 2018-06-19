2018 Outlook: Ameer Abdullah
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
Ask yourself why you'd want to draft Ameer Abdullah. Are you expecting him to finally break out after three uneventful seasons? Are you hoping to catch lightning in a bottle with a guy who has maxed out at 780 total yards and five touchdowns? The Lions have had a hard time trusting Abdullah on offense -- five career games with 15 or more carries is proof of that. They also haven't committed to him as a pure passing downs back -- he has three career games with four or more receptions. They added rookie Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount to help buoy the run game, especially at the goal line, and they still have Theo Riddick as their better receiving running back. So what role is left for Abdullah? Water boy? Cleat cleaner? Mascot? Save yourself the headache and do not draft Abdullah.
