2018 Outlook: Gerald Everett
2018 fantasy player outlook for Gerald Everett, TE, Rams
Gerald Everett will again share tight end duties for the Rams with Tyler Higbee, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. As a rookie in 2017, Everett was mostly a non-factor and had no games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. He could improve in his sophomore campaign, but keep in mind the Rams have four main targets in the passing game with Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp at receiver, as well as Todd Gurley out of the backfield. Everett is only worth a hold in deeper dynasty leagues.
