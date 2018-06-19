2018 Outlook: Levine Toilolo

2018 fantasy player outlook for Levine Toilolo, TE, Lions

Big tight end Levine Toilolo has moved on to Detroit, where he'll likely work in a similar role as he did with Atlanta -- blocking dudes and coming alive for receptions in the end zone. Unless new Lions coach Matt Patricia fancies Toilolo as the next Rob Gronkowski, Fantasy owners shouldn't pay any attention.

