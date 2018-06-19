2018 Outlook: Vance Mcdonald

2018 fantasy player outlook for Vance Mcdonald, TE, Steelers

One-time Fantasy sleeper Vance McDonald will spend training camp hoping to carve out a big role in the Steelers offense. He better hope he can stay healthy first. With a touchdown here and a decent game there, you mightn't fear him being unfair but better tight ends are everywhere. Ol' McDonald's missed 22 career games, he's a Draft Day no-go.

