2019 Outlook: Mecole Hardman
2019 fantasy player outlook for Mecole Hardman, WR, KC
The Chiefs selected rookie receiver Mecole Hardman from Georgia in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he could play a prominent role right away. With Tyreek Hill dealing with a likely suspension (nothing has been determined with his status at the time of publication), Kansas City might have found his replacement in Hardman. He's a speedy receiver who can line up in a variety of places, and coach Andy Reid will likely get creative with Hardman, much like he did with Hill as a rookie in 2016. Don't expect Hardman to step in and perform like Hill right away, but there could be plenty of targets (Hill had 137 targets in 2018) available for Hardman if Hill is out as expected. He's worth a mid- to late-round pick in all seasonal leagues, and he's a first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
