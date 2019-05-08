2019 Outlook: Rashaad Penny

The Case For: The Seahawks invested a first-round pick in Penny last season, so it's hard to believe they don't view him as an important piece of their offense moving forward. This is a team that ran the ball 534 times in 2018, so there is plenty of room for both sides of a committee to have success. The Seahawks showed that in the second half of last season, giving Penny seven carries per game in the second half. He responded, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. With a full offseason he should get better in the passing game and have an impact in 2019 in all facets of the game. He may even take the lead role from Carson at some point. ... The Case Against: He just doesn't seem to run as hard as Carson, definitely not as violent. The Seahawks are a smash-mouth team now, and Penny did not look like he fit that mold as a rookie. Worse, he couldn't get on the field on passing downs. The Seahawks didn't seem to care that they'd spent a first-round pick on Penny last season, and I don't know why that would change a year later. He's a handcuff, nothing more.