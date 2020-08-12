Antonio Brown is hoping to return to the NFL this season after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list last year. If signed since he's currently a free agent, he will have to serve an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. He is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deep Fantasy leagues, and he is worth holding in Dynasty formats, even though he's 32. It was a downward spiral for Brown in 2019 after he was traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland. A strange saga ensued there, and the Raiders released him prior to the season. He signed with New England, where he caught a touchdown from Tom Brady, but his season ended after Week 2 when the Patriots released him. He was then placed on the commissioner's list. In the right scenario, Brown could still be Fantasy relevant once his suspension ends. But in most standard Fantasy formats it will be hard to carry Brown on your roster while he's out for the first eight games.