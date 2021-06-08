Do the Bears finally have the answer at QB they've been needing for so long? Justin Fields certainly has the talent, and they gave up a lot to move up to get him, so they're all in. If he clicks, this could be the most exciting Bears offense in a long time. If there are a lot of growing pains, it could be the same old frustrations.

2020 Review

Record: 8 - 8 (14)

PPG: 23.3 (22)

YPG: 331.4 (26)

Pass YPG: 228.4 (22)

Rush YPG: 102.9 (25)

PAPG: 38.4 (8)

RAPG: 24.6 (27)

2020 Fantasy finishes

QB: Mitchell Trubisky* QB27; Nick Foles QB35

RB: David Montgomery RB4

WR: Allen Robinson WR9; Darnell Mooney WR49; Anthony Miller WR69

TE: Jimmy Graham TE13; Cole Kmet TE41

*No longer with team

Number to know: 6.4

As a team, the Bears averaged 6.4 yards per pass attempts in 2020, and they haven't been above 6.4 since 2018.

2020 Offseason

Draft Picks

1. (11) Justin Fields, QB

2. (39) Teven Jenkins, OT

5. (151) Larry Borom, OT

6. (217) Khalil Herbert, RB

6. (221) Dazz Newsome, WR

6. (228) Thomas Graham Jr., CB

7. (250) Khyiris Tonga, DL

Additions



QB Andy Dalton, RB Damien Williams

Key Departures

QB Mitchell Trubisky

Available Opportunity

64 carries, 27 RB targets, 6 WR targets, 14 TE targets



Rankings and Projections

Award Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Chris Towers Justin Fields 22 18 19 14 David Montgomery 21 18 21 19 Tarik Cohen 50 49 54 36 Allen Robinson 15 10 14 16 Darnell Mooney 53 44 NR NR Anthony Miller NR NR NR NR Cole Kmet 15 17 22 25 Jimmy Graham NR NR NR NR

Chris Towers' projections

QB Justin Fields PA: 547, YD: 3886, TD: 26, INT: 14; RUSH -- ATT: 106, YD: 531, TD: 5 RB David Montgomery CAR: 290, YD: 1246, TD: 8; TAR: 49, REC: 36, YD: 288, TD: 1 RB Tarik Cohen CAR: 72, YD: 298, TD: 2; TAR: 71, REC: 54, YD: 411, TD: 2 WR Allen Robinson TAR: 139, REC: 85, YD: 1103, TD: 9 WR Darnell Mooney TAR: 72, REC: 43, YD: 468, TD: 3 WR Anthony Miller TAR: 67, REC: 41, YD: 519, TD: 2 TE Cole Kmet TAR: 71, REC: 43, YD: 448, TD: 5 TE Jimmy Graham TAR: 44, REC: 27, YD: 268, TD: 3

Biggest Question



How long until Justin Fields gets the job?

The Bears told Andy Dalton he was the starting QB when he signed, and then they traded up for Justin Fields in the draft, arguably the most talented QB in the class after Trevor Lawrence. Dalton can be a fine placeholder, but we know who he is at this point, and he's not a difference maker. Fields could be that, and I would imagine it won't be long before he's under center.

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie 2020 Stats REC 61 TAR 98 REYDS 631 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5

The question you have to ask with regards to Mooney is how much better you think he can play with improved QB play. He wasn't lacking for opportunities down the stretch, as he earned 55 targets over the final eight games of his rookie season -- a 110-target pace. The problem is, he didn't do much with it, putting up a paltry 70-catch, 652-yard, four-touchdown pace. Mooney is very, very fast (4.38 40-yard dash) and could be an excellent complement to Robinson, but if Dalton and Fields don't represent an immediate upgrade, it might not matter much. That being said, how often can you get potential 110-target deep threats in the 12th round or later? Mooney could be a No. 3 WR with high weekly upside if Fields is as good as hoped.

Breakout Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2020 Stats (OSU) PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0

Start with the physical traits: Fields is 6-foot-3, 227 pounds and ran a 4.46 at his pro day. Even accounting for some pro day fudginess, you're looking at absolutely elite testing numbers; no QB has ever run faster than a 4.48 at the combine while weighing more than 225 pounds, and only Vince Young, Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton, and Jeff Driskel have run faster than 4.57 at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds or more. And, of course, Fields was a statistical performer in college, passing for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns and rushing for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns in 22 games at Ohio State. Could he be Deshaun Watson? Could he be Josh Allen? He wouldn't have to be that good to be a very good starting Fantasy QB -- remember, Jalen Hurts averaged 28.6 Fantasy points per game in his three full starts. Rushing QBs are the future of Fantasy, and Fields could be the next great one, while elevating this passing game all at the same time.

Bust Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 8 yrs. 2020 Stats REC 102 TAR 151 REYDS 1250 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.4

Of course, there's a chance the combination of Dalton and Fields doesn't elevate the passing game. Dalton played worse than expected in Dak Prescott's place last season, and Fields may not quite be ready to be a plus passer in the NFL. The bar in Chicago is pretty low, of course, but we've seen Robinson be held back by poor QB play before, so we know he isn't immune. The biggest concern is that Fields might step onto the field as a below-average passer while his rushing takes away from the volume Robinson has relied on to maintain strong Fantasy production despite subpar quarterback play. What if he's looking at more like 130 rather than 150 targets and his efficiency doesn't improve? You might be looking at just a low-end No. 2 WR, and that outcome seems more likely than it has in the past couple of seasons.