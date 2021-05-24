The Jaguars selected Travis Etienne 25th overall in the NFL Draft, and, while he should be a very good Fantasy player in the long run, this might not have been the best landing spot for his immediate value. Etienne figures to play plenty but will split time with James Robinson and is probably more of a fourth- or fifth-round pick in re-draft leagues. Obviously, there is huge upside here, because Etienne is a big-time playmaker in all facets of the game, averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 11.3 per reception over his four years at Clemson. The good news is that he'll be lining up next to his college QB, Trevor Lawrence, and that combination could be especially fruitful in the passing game, which is likely where Etienne will have to make his primary impact, at least at first. Robinson figures to see most of the early-down work, with Etienne handling a lot of the third downs (and occasionally splitting out wide or lining up alongside Robinson in two-RB sets), and he can be a viable Fantasy starter in that role, maybe as a better Nyheim Hines. Etienne will cost a lot more than Hines on Draft Day -- and in Dynasty leagues, he's probably a top-five pick in most formats -- because his upside is so much higher. Maybe it's a situation where he starts out slow but eventually becomes the No. 1 RB for Jacksonville -- and a league-winner for your squad.