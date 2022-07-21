Denver is now six years removed from having Peyton Manning at the helm, but the acquisition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason makes the Broncos immediate contenders again. Wilson threw at least 20 touchdown passes in his last 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning 10-plus games on eight occasions. Denver continues to build its offense around Wilson, so should he be one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

Three of the last four quarterbacks to change teams after notching at least 250 touchdowns with their previous team have gone on to win the Super Bowl.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: Buffalo selected Cook at the end of the second round, as the Bills have been trying to upgrade at that position. Cook is one of the most versatile young running backs in the NFL and was fifth in Pro Football Focus receiving grades among his draft class. He grabbed 27 of 30 targets for 274 receiving yards with Georgia last year, including 112 in the College Football Playoff against Michigan.

"Cook projects similarly to Tony Pollard and can be had one or two rounds later," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Unlike Pollard, Cook brings the ambiguity of being a rookie-there's room for his role to grow. If you are looking for an upside mid-to-late round RB in PPR formats, Cook is my guy."

WR David Bell, Cleveland Browns: He is expected to make an immediate impact for Cleveland this season after turning heads during offseason workouts. Bell ended his Purdue career with 232 receptions for 2,946 yards across 29 total games. He scored 21 touchdowns as well, giving him a high ceiling as one of the 2022 Fantasy football picks. The rookie was drafted as Jarvis Landry's replacement, so he should get plenty of targets this season.

"Being drafted as Landry's replacement is likely as lucrative of a landing spot as Bell realistically could have expected," Gibbs said. "The Browns have a ton of vacated short-yardage targets up for grabs with Landry and Austin Hooper no longer around, and Bell should have every opportunity to soak up a good portion of those."

