Winston figures to be the Saints' starting quarterback after fully rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered at last season's midpoint. He'll be among the more popular No. 2 Fantasy passers in Superflex and two-QB drafts. Fantasy managers will remember his bonkers games from 2021 (38 points in Week 1, 33 points in Week 5), but Winston didn't give any memorable performances otherwise. That could change as he'll have a trio of new receivers -- a (hopefully) healthy Michael Thomas, sensational rookie Chris Olave and veteran slot maven Jarvis Landry -- at his service. With these pass-catchers, Winston has significantly more upside on a weekly basis than he had with lesser options in 2021 ... but not as much as other top-shelf passers around the league. It makes him a Superflex value pick beginning in Round 6 or 7 after the first 15 or so quarterbacks go off the board, but Winston could also be considered real late in leagues with seven-plus bench spots.