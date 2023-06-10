We view Adams as a top-six wide receiver who should be drafted early in Round 2 in a majority of leagues. Adams' performance last year with Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham provided further evidence that he is as quarterback-proof as any receiver in the league, so we aren't concerned about how he will do with Jimmy Garoppolo. If Garoppolo's foot does not heal enough for him to play, and the Raiders enter the year with Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell as the starter, we would have to reconsider just how QB-proof he really is. The other concern with Adams is his age, but that is a bigger concern in Dynasty, where he is a No. 2 receiver now, than it is in redraft. Adams has at least 100 catches and 1,300 receiving yards in four of his past five seasons. He's showing no signs of slowing down.