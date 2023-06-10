There were times in 2022 when Tagovailoa looked like the best quarterback in Fantasy, and other times when it looked like he should never play football again. Tagovailoa had some impressive performances last season when healthy, scoring at least 29 Fantasy points in four games, including a 50-point outing in Week 2 at Baltimore. But multiple concussions limited Tagovailoa to 13 games, and there are many Fantasy managers who consider him an injury risk this season. The Dolphins are confident in Tagovailoa, who has been cleared to play, and he's worth drafting as a low-end starter in all leagues. He has an amazing receiving corps with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Mike McDaniel allowed Tagovailoa to thrive in their first year together. You'll need to draft a second quarterback with Tagovailoa in one-quarterback leagues to cover yourself in case he gets hurt, but he has top-10 upside at his position. In one-quarterback leagues, Tagovailoa is worth drafting with a mid-round pick. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, expect Tagovailoa to be drafted no later than Round 4.