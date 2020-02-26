Play

The Giants waived Searight (suspension) on Monday, Paul Schwartz of New York Post reports.

Searight spent the season on the Giants' injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and he was handed a four-game suspension in October for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The tight end has yet to play an NFL snap, and he'll aim to carve out a reserve role with another squad.

