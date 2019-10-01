Searight (hamstring) was suspended four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Searight was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in August and won't play this season unless he reaches an injury settlement and signs with another team. If that doesn't happen, Searight's suspension will roll over to 2020.

