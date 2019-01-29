Marsh finished the season with 38 tackles (27 solo) with 5.5 sacks in 16 games.

Marsh's 5.5 sacks were the highest total he has recorded as a pro, and they were good enough to finish second amongst all 49ers' defensive players. The 25-year-old's usage as a situational pass rusher limited his tackle contributions (38 in 16 games), thus capping his value as a consistent IDP contributor. Marsh is under contract for the 2019 season, and his roster spot seems fairly safe given the team's inability to generate a pass rush from the outside.

