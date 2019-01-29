49ers' Cassius Marsh: New career high in sacks
Marsh finished the season with 38 tackles (27 solo) with 5.5 sacks in 16 games.
Marsh's 5.5 sacks were the highest total he has recorded as a pro, and they were good enough to finish second amongst all 49ers' defensive players. The 25-year-old's usage as a situational pass rusher limited his tackle contributions (38 in 16 games), thus capping his value as a consistent IDP contributor. Marsh is under contract for the 2019 season, and his roster spot seems fairly safe given the team's inability to generate a pass rush from the outside.
