The 49ers re-signed Flannigan-Fowles on a one-year deal Friday.

Flannigan-Fowles will remain in San Francisco after spending the first four years of his career with the 49ers. The veteran linebacker has appeared in 61 games during his time in San Francisco, primarily contributing on special teams (1,100 of 1,566 career snaps on special teams). Expect Flannigan-Fowles to compete for a similar role once again this offseason.