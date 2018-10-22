Warner racked up nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

Warner had been limited to seven combined tackles over the 49ers' last two contests, so Sunday's nine-tackle performance certainly puts him back in the IDP conversation. The rookie could be in line for another big number against the Cardinals on Sunday if Reuben Foster (shoulder) is unable to recover from the injury that forced him out this week's contest.