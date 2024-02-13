Warner posted 132 combined tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks over 17 games while earning unanimous All-Pro honors in 2023.

Warner was one of just four defensive players across the league who hit the century mark in total tackles while also grabbing four or more interceptions. The 49ers' defensive captain finished a tick above his previous five-year average of 128.6 combined tackles, but the real strides were made in the turnover department where he set new career highs in picks (four) and forced fumbles (four). Warner will continue setting the bar for Mike linebackers across the league while producing strong IDP numbers for fantasy managers in 2024.