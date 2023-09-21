Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 3 with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the New York Giants.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The 49ers picked up right where they left off with Brock Purdy at quarterback. They've been an elite offense thus far from an efficiency standpoint both in th run game and in the pass game. They have also scored 30 points in each of their first two games. The 49ers' balanced attack starts with the run game and thus far in 2023 they've turned what was looking like a 1a and 1b in the backfield into an only Christian McCaffrey. He saw every touch in Week 2. The 49ers are 10-point favorites and this could be a good spot to feature more Elijah Mitchell to give McCaffrey a breather. The passing attack is led by three major weapons, but the 49ers could be without one of them -- Brandon Aiyuk is a game time decision. Make sure to check back on that injury around kickoff.

On the flip side, the Giants offense woke up in a big way in the second half of their Week 2 game after being shutout 60-0 for the first six quarters of their 2023 season. They scored 31 second half points to win the game and in the process Daniel Jones threw for over 300 passing yards -- with a whole lot more on the ground. Rookie Jalin Hyatt sparked the comeback with a 58-yard catch and his role will only grow moving forward. Jones, Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller were the stack used to win the "milly maker" last week. This week the Giants will be without Barkley and two starting offensive linemen.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on the entire Week 3 main slate for DFS with a breakdown of all the players who should be in your captain consideration, a break down of the FLEX plays by tiers and more. Mike McClure has you covered with optimal lineups for the TNF slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Or you can lean on former Millionaire Maker winner Jimmie Kaylor for his picks.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP: Brock Purdy $14500

FLEX: Deebo Samuel $13500

FLEX: Isaiah Hodgins $10500

FLEX: 49ers DST $10000

FLEX: George Kittle $9000

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: 49ers DEF $10,000

FLEX: Brock Purdy $14,500

FLEX: Deebo Samuel $13,500

FLEX: George Kittle $9,000

FLEX: Jalin Hyatt $7,000

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Christian Mccaffrey: $18000

FLEX: Daniel Jones: $16000

FLEX: Darren Waller $11500

FLEX: Gary Brightwell $7500

FLEX: Jalin Hyatt $7000