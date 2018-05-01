49ers' Jack Heneghan: Inks deal with San Fran

Heneghan signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent Monday.

Heneghan participated in the 49ers' local pro day one week prior to this year's NFL draft. Evidently, San Francisco liked enough what they saw from Heneghan to invite him to training camp. The chances of Heneghan making the final roster remain a long shot, however.

