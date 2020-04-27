49ers' Jalen Hurd: Cleared from injury
Hurd (back) has been medically cleared and has resumed running this offseason, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hurd missed all but two preseason games during his rookie campaign with a stress fracture in his lower back. The 2019 third-round pick put his red-zone abilities on display with two touchdown grabs from inside the 20 in his first exhibition action last year. Standing at 6-foot-4, Hurd is easily San Francisco's tallest receiver, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him used when the offense gets closer to the end zone. The 49ers lost Emmanuel Sanders and Marquise Goodwin this offseason, and its only significant additions were two rookies via the draft, so there is an opportunity for the unproven Hurd to carve out a role behind Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne whenever the 2020 season gets rolling.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
Heath Cummings releases his rookie rankings for the 2020 class, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire...
-
Rookie Survey: Rankings, top sleepers
How does the Fantasy Football Today team view the 2020 rookie class? We asked them the five...
-
4/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals their updated QB rankings, with Dak Prescott as the clear QB3. Who rounds...
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...