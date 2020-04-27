Hurd (back) has been medically cleared and has resumed running this offseason, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hurd missed all but two preseason games during his rookie campaign with a stress fracture in his lower back. The 2019 third-round pick put his red-zone abilities on display with two touchdown grabs from inside the 20 in his first exhibition action last year. Standing at 6-foot-4, Hurd is easily San Francisco's tallest receiver, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him used when the offense gets closer to the end zone. The 49ers lost Emmanuel Sanders and Marquise Goodwin this offseason, and its only significant additions were two rookies via the draft, so there is an opportunity for the unproven Hurd to carve out a role behind Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne whenever the 2020 season gets rolling.