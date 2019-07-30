49ers' Kwon Alexander: Takes part in team practice

Alexander (knee) took part in 11-on-11 drills with the first-team defense during Monday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Monday's practice was Alexander's first with pads since tearing his ACL last season. All reports are that the 24-year-old has been rehabbing well, and his presence early in camp bodes well for full clearance heading into the regular season. Alexander will take over as the 49ers' starting Mike linebacker, and should contend for triple-digit tackles assuming his knee returns to full health.