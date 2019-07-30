49ers' Kwon Alexander: Takes part in team practice
Alexander (knee) took part in 11-on-11 drills with the first-team defense during Monday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Monday's practice was Alexander's first with pads since tearing his ACL last season. All reports are that the 24-year-old has been rehabbing well, and his presence early in camp bodes well for full clearance heading into the regular season. Alexander will take over as the 49ers' starting Mike linebacker, and should contend for triple-digit tackles assuming his knee returns to full health.
More News
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Expected to be cleared•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Expected back for camp•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Officially joins Niners•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Four-year deal with 49ers•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Continues to progress•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Progressing in recovery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pile on Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back regression candidates
When you're looking at the 2018 production for running backs it's important to recognize which...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Jacobs is an RB2
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...