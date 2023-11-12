Alexander sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Steelers lost Cole Holcomb (knee) for the season in Week 9 and will now be without Alexander after the latter tore his Achilles in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Given the timing of the injury, it's likely that Alexander will miss the beginning of the 2024 season. He finishes his 2023 season with 41 tackles (32 solo), including one sack, one interception and a forced fumble in eight games.