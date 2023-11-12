Alexander (leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Alexander sustained the injury in the first quarter. The Steelers are thin at linebacker after Cole Holcomb sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Titans in Week 9. Mark Robinson will takeover for Alexander in the meantime.
More News
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Game-clinching pick•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Notches first sack•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Inks deal•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Agrees to terms with Steelers•
-
Jets' Kwon Alexander: Double-digit tackle total in Week 5•