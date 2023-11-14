Pittsburgh placed Alexander (Achilles) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
As expected, Alexander will spend the remainder of the season on the injured reserve list after sustaining a ruptured Achilles on Sunday versus the Packers. In the meantime, 2022 seventh-rounder Mark Robinson is likely to see additional opportunities at inside linebacker.
More News
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Season over following torn Achilles•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Won't return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Leaves game with leg injury•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Game-clinching pick•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Notches first sack•
-
Steelers' Kwon Alexander: Leads team in tackles•