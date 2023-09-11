Alexander totaled nine tackles (eight solo) during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Alexander signed with the Steelers during the offseason after appearing in all 17 games for the Jets last year, and he made a significant impact during his team debut. The 29-year-old tallied at least nine tackles for just the second time since the 2021 campaign despite playing just 69 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Even though the Steelers' defense struggled to hold the 49ers in check Sunday, Alexander was a bright spot and should continue to handle a sizable role with his new team.