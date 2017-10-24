Hall signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers parted ways with Hall less than a week earlier before he could make his team debut, but seeing the field in San Francisco's Week 8 matchup with the Eagles may be a more realistic possibility. Reserve cornerback K'Waun Williams suffered a quadriceps injury in last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and is considered unlikely to play in Week 8, perhaps paving the way for Hall to be active on game day.

