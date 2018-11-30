Hall (back) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Hall suffered a back injury during Oakland's Week 11 win over the Cardinals, the severity of which will ultimately require him to spend the rest of the season on injured reserve. The 33-year-old had been a key piece of the Raiders' offense all season, and his absence should bring an uptick in snaps for Rashaan Melvin and Nick Nelson in nickle and dime packages.

