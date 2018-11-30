Raiders' Leon Hall: Lands on IR
Hall (back) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Hall suffered a back injury during Oakland's Week 11 win over the Cardinals, the severity of which will ultimately require him to spend the rest of the season on injured reserve. The 33-year-old had been a key piece of the Raiders' offense all season, and his absence should bring an uptick in snaps for Rashaan Melvin and Nick Nelson in nickle and dime packages.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13