Hall signed a contract with the Raiders on Thursday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Hall has played for the Giants and the 49ers the past two years after spending the first nine years of his career with Cincinnati. The 33-year-old cornerback recorded 15 tackles and one pass defensed while playing in nine games in 2017. He'll likely be a depth corner while with Oakland in 2018.

