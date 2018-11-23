Hall (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hall sustained the injury in the second half of last week's game against the Cardinals. The Michigan product was unable to log a practice in any capacity this week. If Hall is forced to miss time on the field Sunday, Gareon Conley (heel) and Nick Nelson could see increased work in the secondary.

