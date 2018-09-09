49ers' Malcolm Smith: Sidelined Week 1
Smith (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday at Minnesota, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Despite practicing on a limited basis all week, Smith won't press his luck with the hamstring injury that has plagued him since preseason Week 1. He'll yield weak-side linebacker to 2017 seventh-round pick Elijah Lee, who has four career tackles to his name.
